The Minot Vistas have not had an ideal legion baseball season.

The Vistas will need to win a play-in game just to make it into the state tournament after winning just three of their first 14 games in district play.

Head Coach Pat Arnston says in this win-or-go home scenario, the team needs to focus on the fundamentals like throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count if they want a chance to play in West Fargo.

“If we give them a couple of free bases an inning and then they get one good swing off, now they put up a three spot in that inning and we haven’t scored a ton lately, we’ve struggled a bit offensively, so whenever they put up a couple of different crooked numbers, it’s usually tough for us to overcome,” Arnston said.