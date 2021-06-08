Baseball: Minot Vistas see pitching as their strength

The Minot Vistas are back on the diamond for the 2021 summer season. Head Coach Pat Arntson says they return all but two players from last season but he feels his pitching will be a key ingredient this year.

“It will be a mix,” says Arntson. “Obviously we have a couple of really strong arms coming in that we’re excited to get going in our conference games. Our whole roster will pitch at some point, we play a lot of baseball in six or seven weeks, so we have a lot of interchangeable pieces on the mound and the field so it will be good.”

“We have some good pitchers,” says Chase Burke. “If we have a good defense to back them up, we should be pretty good and hopefully lead all the other teams we play to the minimum amount of runs possible.”