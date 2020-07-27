Baseball: Minot Vistas want to get back to early success before the state tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Vistas are 11-19 on the season, a team that hopes to turn around their recent slide ahead of the state tournament.

Coach Pat Artnson says they are trying to figure out what is the best lineup they can put on the diamond. However, the Vistas know they will need more consistent at-bats going into the tournament.

“We talked about plans and approaches and just made our pregame BP stuff more specific,” says Arntson. “Not just a lot of free swings having a goal in mind every time we swinging the bats instead of just seeing how far we can fly out in practice.

“Coach just showed us a couple more drills with the tee and we’re doing different soft toss in the cage,” says Logan Merck. “And we’re also hitting on the field trying to do some more situational game like hitting.”

The Class AA State Tournament is in Bismarck from August 4th through 8th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Minot Vistas

Monday, July 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Harmful Algae

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/27

YHF

Back on Land

Project Hope

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Germ Off

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity

NDC JULY 27

TikTok Ban

Sabre Dogs

Racing

Top plays

Black Lives Matter marches for change Sunday in Fargo

Project Hope starts this week

100 days from the November election

Robert One Minute 7-26

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss