Baseball: Minot Vistas want to get back to early success before the state tournament

The Minot Vistas are 11-19 on the season, a team that hopes to turn around their recent slide ahead of the state tournament.

Coach Pat Artnson says they are trying to figure out what is the best lineup they can put on the diamond. However, the Vistas know they will need more consistent at-bats going into the tournament.

“We talked about plans and approaches and just made our pregame BP stuff more specific,” says Arntson. “Not just a lot of free swings having a goal in mind every time we swinging the bats instead of just seeing how far we can fly out in practice.

“Coach just showed us a couple more drills with the tee and we’re doing different soft toss in the cage,” says Logan Merck. “And we’re also hitting on the field trying to do some more situational game like hitting.”

The Class AA State Tournament is in Bismarck from August 4th through 8th.