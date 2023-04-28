The Magi picked up their third and fourth straight wins on Friday.
WDA Baseball Scores
|Minot Magicians
|4
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Game One
|Final
|Minot Magicians
|12
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Game Two
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
The Magi picked up their third and fourth straight wins on Friday.
WDA Baseball Scores
|Minot Magicians
|4
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Game One
|Final
|Minot Magicians
|12
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Game Two
|Final
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now