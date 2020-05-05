Baseball: Nick Hinsz grows as a pitcher, players organizing sandlot showdown

The Bismarck Demons had to hopes of improving behind the talented arm of Nick Hinsz.

The senior really grew as a pitcher for the Demons in his junior season. Hinsz says he’s gained a ton of confidence in his pitches, and the ability to place them anywhere in the strike zone.

“I like to get ahead with the fastball right away and then, after that, just kind of depends on the hitter of what I’m throwing, curveballs, fastballs, sliders, changeups, all of that,” says senior Nick Hinsz. “I just realize that I’m not really a power pitcher. I’ve realized that I need to accurately throw my pitches in certain spots to be able to get some hitters to get some weak contact.”

Hinsz and the Demons we’re looking to improve on their 8th place WDA finish from last year.

A teammate of Hinsz, Skyler Strand, and his mother are organizing a sandlot showdown. High school baseball players need to sign up by May 6th by texting Skyler at 701-426-2551.