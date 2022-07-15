Four North Dakota baseball players are in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend to show off their talents on the diamond at a major league ballpark.

Braeden Grant, Evan Grant, and Louis Monette of Turtle Mountain, along with Corben House from Dunseith are among 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent competing in a pro-style workout, home run derby, and showcase game at Truist Park.

The event aims to highlight the skills of Native American baseball players across the country, and the players are grateful for the chance to compete on the big stage.

“It honestly means a lot, because it shows that they want more groups of minorities and other people to get in the game and see what other people can do for the game and see how they can change it and add many new aspects to it,” Braeden Grant explained.

“”It’s a big opportunity for us to come down and play. I never thought I would be down in Atlanta playing in an all-star showcase game for Native Americans,” Evan Grant said.