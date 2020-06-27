Baseball: Northwoods and Expedition Leagues both in action

Local college summer league teams were in full swing Friday night.

In Bismarck, the Larks faced off against the Mandan Flickertails. Ben Schoneman IV threw six strikeouts in five scoreless innings for the Flickertails to start the game. Cole Elvis helped Mandan get on the board first with a solo home run, his first of two on the night. The Flickertails win 10-8.

In Dickinson, the Expedition League had its opening night with the Badlands Big Sticks hosting the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. It was a pitchers dual all night, even with pitchers throwing limited innings. Sabre Dogs’ starter Trevor Jackson struck out six of ten batters that he faced. The Big Sticks take the season opener 3-2.