Baseball: Northwoods players take the field despite the loss of their program

Last week, Boise State made the announcement to eliminate its baseball program. Several of those players have been using this summer in the Northwoods League prepare for their Bronco debut. Now in a year of uncertainty, they are playing for so much more.

When the Northwoods League made the announcement that baseball will be played in Bismarck this summer, players from Boise State jumped at the opportunity. But they had no idea that their careers would change a few weeks into the season.

“Unfortunately, we’re cutting the funding,” says Torin Montgomery. “And we woke up to that news, and I looked at my roommate and said ‘I think I’m still dreaming.”

Boise State was set to resurrect its program in 2020. These players in Bismarck ready to start a new legacy after the summer.

“It had been the first time reuniting,” Montgomery says. “We had been with each other, and it was just kind of amazing to see just how much we really missed each other.”

Seven players make up the Northwoods Bismarck Pod, between the Larks and Bull Moose. Coaches amazed at the resiliency to keep playing, despite the shocking news.

“As a coach, I love seeing that,” says head coach Mitchell Gallagher. “As much as they’ve been through in those three hours, they were ready to get back out on the field and kind of get back to business as usual.”

The players continue to take the field. now without a home, looking at what is next for their careers.

“They’re some of the greatest kids I’ve ever met,” Gallagher says. “And also the talent level is there for all of them. They can play division one high-level baseball. So our job now is to kind of reshift their focus.”

“Not too many people are fortunate to be out here playing in a league,” Montgomery says. “So we’re going to take advantage of that and on top of that, try and move forward with any opportunity that comes to any of our guys’ way. We hope it’s best for them we can grow and move forward from there.”

