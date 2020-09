The Northwoods League Bismarck Regional Championship Series got underway Wednesday Night between the Bismarck Larks and the Mandan Flickertails.

On a windy night, pitching dominated game one, including a huge pitching performance from Mandan’s Morgan McCloud with eight shutout innings.

The Flickertails take a 1-0 series lead with a 2-0 win, and is now a win away from the title.