Baseball: Oak Creek Owls excited to play season under new name

Local Sports

The Oak Creek Owls are excited about the summer independent season with their new team name.

Head Coach Mark LaCroix says the team is very young this year, with an average age of 16 years old. The Owls are focused on the little things early in the year to help them knock off the rust off after a long delay. Coach LaCroix is trying to get the guys to learn how to adjust to any situation while also growing their skills.

“When you’re young and hungry and you want to learn the game, its a lot more fun,” says head coach Mark LaCroix says. “And we want to keep them growing mentally and physically on the baseball field. We come up with a lot of different things for them and different ways to advance.”

Bottineau host Velva on Thursday. Game time is at 6pm.

