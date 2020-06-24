Baseball: One player in Bottineau getting the inside scoop

One Oak Creek Owl player is balancing playing and covering the sports he loves.

Oak Creek Owl Catcher Riley Biberdorf loves writing stories, so every summer he interns at his hometown newspaper.

“Every summer since last year for the Courant, I usually do about 2 stories a week,” says Biberdorf. “Usually racing and baseball, kind of my beats around town.”

Covering sports and writing about them has always been a passion of Biberdorf’s, and Riley has some success early in his career.

“I wrote an article last year on Esports in North Dakota High Schools and that won an award at the state,” Biberdorf says. “And I have always been proud of that one. It makes me proud that I did something that got an award.”

After his senior year, Riley plans to pursue a career in Journalism.

“I plan to get a communications degree from UND,” says Biberdorf. “Hopefully after my senior year, next year and kind of dive in.

“I know he wants to go far in the paper world being in sports analyst for his career,” says head coach Mark LaCroix. “I know he wants to go to the SEC, it was his goal and he talked to me about it before so I mean its kind of sweet to help him along with that.

Riley already understands that being a journalist is a lot long hours and dedication.

“I would umpire a game, write about the game that I umpired and then go play a game that night,” Biberdorf says. “That was pretty crazy but I love baseball so it’s awesome. It’s a lot of long nights, to be honest on my laptop writing and taking care of pictures that I took but it’s worth it, in the end, to see my stuff in the paper.”

Biberdorf says his parents are super supportive and love to read his writings and this summer he plans to do some feature stories on his teammates.