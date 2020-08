A week ago, Paxton Miller had his best start as a Bismarck Bull Moose, with 11 strikeouts in six innings.

Monday night, he continued his roll as a starter with seven innings of work, giving up just two runs on eight strikeouts.

This performance pushed Bismarck to a rare 5-3 win over the Flickertails, where Mandan falls behind by 3.5 games to the Larks.