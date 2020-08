The Class B State tournament was underway Friday, with four quarterfinal games to start the quest for a title in Minot.

In game one, LaMoure took down the Hazen Astros after a late rally, winning 6-3. Game two was also close, with Renville County moving on with a 4-1 win.

In game three, Langdon blanked Velva 8-0, while Kidder County walked it off against Garrison, 4-3 in ten innings.