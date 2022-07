Tuesday was a busy one at Corbett Field for day two of the Class B district two tournament, while Garrison advances in the district one tournament.

Scores:

District 2

#1 Surrey (1), #2 Renville County (10)

#4 Kenmare (9). #6 Crosby Cubs (8)

#3 Burlington Bulldogs (10), #5 Stanley Stingers (4)

#3 Burlington Bulldogs (5), #4 Kenmare Post 64 (1)

District 1

#1 Garrison Titans (8), #3 Hazen Astros (5)