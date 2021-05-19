Baseball: Renville County enters the regional tournament as a top seed

The class B baseball postseason is just a few days away, and Renville County sits in the top spot in region seven.

Head Coach Wayne Brackenbury says their pitching rotation is playing great but he feels the defense needs to make the easy plays for them to be successful at the region tournament. The Muskrats will have a first-round bye at the regionals.

“We need to make the routine play, the one that’s going to get us the outs to get out of the inning,” says Brackenbury. “We really need to make those because if our pitcher does their job and throws strikes and strikes some people out, the ones that are put in play we really need to field those things and throw people out.”

“You get the nine hitters up and flips the order with an error and then the top of the order gets all kinds of hits then you’re in trouble but if we can make those plays and get the outs we need to that will be just fine,” adds Senior Pitcher Brock Depute.”