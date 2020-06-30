Baseball: Renville County eyes a return to the state tournament

The Renville County Muskrats are having a lot of success early in the season, and they credit that to extra work in the offseason.

The Muskrats have high hopes of making it to the state tournament this year. Head Coach Bart Savelkoul knows it will take pitching depth to get there. But the players feel it’s going to take mental toughness to get over the hump.

“We have an eight-team district and double-elimination tournament,” says Savelkoul. “So that’s the biggest thing if you lose one to be able to pitch your way through it and get back to the championship game.”

“We need to keep our heads together,” says Foltyn. “Sometimes we have a tough mental day and it just doesn’t go our way so we just have to bounce back from the mistakes we make.”

Brock Depute Muskrats Pitcher/3rd base “Make sure we’re unified and not everyone is going to have a good day every day,” says Depute. “So we got to really play as a team and focus up in practices every day and every game.”

