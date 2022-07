The Muskrats secured a spot in the state tournament with a win over Surrey in the final game of the District 2 Tournament.

Scores:

District 1:

Garrison Titans (3), Hazen Astros (1)

District 2:

Surrey Blue Sox (1), Renville County (7)

District 3:

Velva 39ers (1), Rugby Post 23 (12)

Cando Bearcats (11), Rugby Post 23 (12)