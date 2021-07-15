Baseball: Renville County Muskrats share what it will take to get back to state

The Renville County Muskrats are tied for first place in their district with the Surrey Blue Sox.

The Muskrats credit strong pitching to their success, but Head Coach Bart Savelkoul believes situational hitting will be key in getting back to the state tournament.

“Probably just knowing how to work counts against a quality pitcher and having quality at-bats and situational hitting, things like that and making defensive plays and limiting walks,” said Savelkoul.

“Focusing on hitting all the way through the lineup and executing some of those plays like bunts to sacrifice runners over, and not leaving runners on base and just making the plays and throwing strikes by giving us the best chance to win,” said pitcher/infielder Brock Depute.

“Just focus on that at-bat and if you make a mistake or strike out its next at-bat and just drop it,” said pitcher/infielder Braxton Fitzsimmons.

The Muskrats start district tournament play on July 20.