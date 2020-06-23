Baseball: Renville County using early wins to knock off the rust

The Renville County Muskrats are having a lot of success early in the season.

Head Coach Bart Savelkoul says these players took it upon themselves to get ready for the summer season. In the offseason before the league started the players went to the school in Lansford to get ahead start and knock off the rust after missing a spring season.

“The kids got together on their own during the big break and we aren’t really rusty when we started,” says head coach Bart Savelkoul. “They have been going since early May on their own and getting together and playing baseball.”

“We came to the school here in Lansford,” says Kaleb Foltyn. “And not a lot of us but a few of us at a time came in and hit in the cages and played catch just to make sure we aren’t going to be starting a brand new in the summer.”

The Muskrats take on Garrison Thursday the 25th at 4:30 pm.