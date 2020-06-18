Baseball: Representatives sweep A’s, Metros sweep Senators, Velva sweeps Harvey, Bull Moose open season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A busy Wednesday night of baseball was highlighted by the matchup across the Missouri between the Bismarck Representatives and the Mandan A’s.

Bismarck ended up getting the road sweep, combining for a total of 32 runs, winning 14-6 and 12-8.

The Minot Metros and the Bismarck Senators played earlier in the day, where Minot ended up grabbing the road sweep, 13-12 and 6-1.

Up in Harvey, the Velva 39ers continued to roll, getting a road sweep of their own, winning 12-0 and 8-2.

In the Northwoods League, the Bismarck Bull Moose made their debut, however they fall late to the Mandan Flickertails, 9-6.

