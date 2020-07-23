Baseball: Reps and Caps come down to the wire, Chiefs walk it off, Surrey sweeps Expos

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Games came down to the wire Wednesday night, including the big matchup between the Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Caps.

In game one, the Caps took the lead on a two run double with one out remaining, before the Reps forced extra innings, walking it off in the 9th in a 5-4 win. The Caps ended up taking game two, 5-0, behind Jaden Mitzel’s one hitter.

Over in Mandan, the Chiefs walked off with a 16-15 win in game one, before falling to Pierre Post 8 in game two, 7-4.

Up in Minot, the Surrey Blue Sox showed off their offense, winning game one 23-4. However, game two ended in controversy, with a tough play at the plate that ended up leading to an ejection and calling the game in the 2nd inning. Surrey lead 3-1 when the game was called short.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Golf Talk

Jackrabbit Road

Vollmer on return to school

Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Asymptomatic - Dr. Wynne

Bismarck State Athletics

NDGA Golf

Coronavirus Tests

New Badges

Rec. Marijuana Study

Justice Study

Your best view of Comet NEOWISE is tonight

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/22

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & hot

NDC JULY 22

Life Hacks: Hairspray

LIFE HACKS LIVE

Babe Ruth Baseball

Blu on Broadway Groundbreaking

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss