Baseball: Reps and Caps come down to the wire, Chiefs walk it off, Surrey sweeps Expos

Games came down to the wire Wednesday night, including the big matchup between the Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Caps.

In game one, the Caps took the lead on a two run double with one out remaining, before the Reps forced extra innings, walking it off in the 9th in a 5-4 win. The Caps ended up taking game two, 5-0, behind Jaden Mitzel’s one hitter.

Over in Mandan, the Chiefs walked off with a 16-15 win in game one, before falling to Pierre Post 8 in game two, 7-4.

Up in Minot, the Surrey Blue Sox showed off their offense, winning game one 23-4. However, game two ended in controversy, with a tough play at the plate that ended up leading to an ejection and calling the game in the 2nd inning. Surrey lead 3-1 when the game was called short.