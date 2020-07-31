Baseball: Reps, Metros, Caps, and Eagles advance to the state tournament

It was win or go home in Jamestown, as the Class A West Regional Tournament entered it’s final day of state qualifiers.

In the first game, the Bismarck Capitals overcame a late night Tuesday to beat the Mandan A’s 2-1, while in the second game, the Minot Metros doubled up the Dickinson Volunteers, 20-10.

Both teams battled it out for a chance at the title game, where the Capitals walked it off in extras, 4-3.

The Representatives and the Eagles faced off in the winners bracket, where Bismarck fell 8-1.