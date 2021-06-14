Baseball: Reps open their season with a sweep of the Metros, Larks shutout Express

With baseball at all levels playing out on Monday, the evening was highlighted by the home opener of the Bismarck Representatives.
Monday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Bismarck Reps (9), Minot Metros (5)
(G2) Bismarck Reps (12), Minot Metros (0)
(G1) Bismarck Caps (5), Mandan A’s (4)
(G2) Bismarck Caps (-), Mandan A’s (-) – Late
(G1) Surrey Blue Sox (12), Stanley Stingers (2)
(G2) Surrey Blue Sox (12), Stanley Stingers (1)
Bismarck Larks (7), Eau Claire Express (0)
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (12), Canyon County Spuds (1)