The Babe Ruth season carried on, with a pair of Class A doubleheaders, including an undefeated matchup between the Bismarck Reps and Jamestown.

The Reps ended using timely hitting and early leads to end up with the big sweep, 5-3 and 8-6 the finals in each game.

Over in Mandan, the Minot Metros showed off their offense, winning 11-3 in the first game, and 18-1 in the second matchup.