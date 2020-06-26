Baseball: Reps sweep the Sens, A’s fall to Jamestown, Renville takes down Garrison

Sweeps we a plenty on Thursday night, although it didn’t lose out on drama and great baseball action, especially between the Bismarck Reps and Sens.

While the Reps took game one, 11-4, game two ended in a walk-off win for the Reps, 7-6, despite the Sens leading for most of the game.

In Mandan, the A’s faced a tough opponent in Jamestown, with the Eagles scoring runs in bunches, 10-2 in game one, and 11-1 in game two.

Up in Lansford, Renville County continued on their great start in Class B, winning in a home sweep against Garrison.