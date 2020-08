The Bismarck Representatives and the Bismarck Capitals battled it out Friday for a chance at the West Regional Title.

It was a back and forth game, but it was the Reps’ Noah Reidinger that provided the big hit of the night, a walk off single that gave the Reps an 8-7 win.

Bismarck then faced the Jamestown Eagles, where they needed two wins to capture the title, however, they fell 11-3 and will be the two seed at the state tournament.