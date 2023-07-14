BISMARCK, N.D. — After losing six of their first nine games to start the season, the Dickinson Roughriders have gone streaking, winning eight of their last 12 matchups. A key for the team has been the trio of All-WDA selections: Jadon Bast, Jace Kovash, and Jeremiah Jilek.

“They’re leaders of our team, you know, they’ve been playing well this summer as well,” head coach Tyler Frenzel says. “But, we’ve had a lot of new guys step up too and everybody’s just working together and trying to build towards a goal.”

After a successful 16-8 finish in the regular season of the high school year, and establishing leadership roles, the trio’s focus coming into the legion season was to continue where they left off.

“We really try to be leaders on the field and off the field,” Kovash says. “It’s fun working with the younger guys. You know, they like looking up to what we do cause we’re some of the better players on the team and we have fun doing what we do.”

“We were kind of the three guys in high school, so you know, we had a lot of young guys in the high school season, so we just had to lead and bring them guys up and get them going,” Bast adds. “And just carried that over to this season.”

For the first time since 2015, the Roughriders are hosting Class AA State Tournament at Astoria Field.

“It’s great,” Frenzel says. “I’m glad we can move the state tournament around to each town and city and different ballparks. And, you know, we usually play well at home. Our guys like being at home. They feel comfortable in our own dugout, so I’m excited for them this summer.”

Hosting the state tournament brings a new opportunity for the entire roster.

“Hosting the tournament is something that I’ve never done before and it’s always exciting to play at home in front of the fans and we’re gonna have a pretty good shot to make a run this year,” Kovash says.

“We’re all so excited,” Bast adds. “You know, Frenzel said it’s electric when you get to play state at your home field. I’ve never been able to do it and I’m so excited.”