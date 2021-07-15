Baseball: Roughriders finding success at the plate this summer

In Class AA, the Dickinson Roughriders are hitting the summer season in stride. They’ve had one stretch with as many as four wins in a row, but they’re working to find consistency.

That includes being better at the plate. The Roughriders have only had one win this season where they scored less than five runs. Maintaining that offense is something Dickinson is counting on as the postseason nears. That will be especially important with doubleheaders against Minot and Mandan coming up next week.

“These guys can hit. We’ve got good hitters on our team one through nine,” head coach Tyler Frenzel said. “We’re just going to try and keep the line moving. That’s what we always say, keep the line moving a little bit. They know how to hit, these guys know what they’re doing, so we’re just going to keep getting better.”