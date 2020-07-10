Baseball: Roughriders finding success throughout their lineup this season

The Dickinson Roughriders are off to a good start this season, sitting in third place at the Class AA level.

A big reason for the Roughriders success is their bats. The team has scored 10 or more runs in almost a third of their games this season, and players credit that to working on bat speed during the extended off season– which is something they say has made their lineup better from the top to the bottom.

“I think definitely the top of our lineup is definitely going to be our strongest part, but I think everybody throughout the lineup is definitely capable of doing a lot of things,” catcher Logan Bentz said.

The Roughriders are on the road tonight against the Minot Vistas