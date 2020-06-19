Baseball: Roughriders running to success early in the season

The Dickinson Roughriders are off to a good start this summer with a 12-6 record, and a big reason for their success is on the base path.

The Roughriders had 11 steals in just their first two games, and they don’t plan on slowing down. The team says they’d rather steal bases to get in scoring position than rely on bunting or other small ball techniques. More stolen bases could lead to more runs on the scoreboard for the Roughriders.

“I think we do have a lot of speed on the team and that really helps,” Logan Bentz said. “It will definitely help us put runners in scoring position and let our big batters do what they want to do, and what they can do.”

The Roughriders are back in action this weekend against Billings.