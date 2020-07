The Dickinson Roughriders hosted Miles City in a matinee doubleheader at Astoria field, a tune up before the final week of the regular season.

Game one proved to be a back and forth game between the Roughriders and the Mavericks, but Dickinson was able to pull it out 11-9.

Game two was a little more one sided, as the Roughriders shut down the Miles City bats, winning 8-1.