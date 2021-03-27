Baseball: Rugby ready for new season under a new coach

The Rugby baseball team is back on the field after coming up one game short of making state in 2019.

The Panthers have a new head coach in Travis Risovi. He says he is trying to bring a love of the game to Rugby. He adds he was glad all of his younger players were able to play in the Babe Ruth league this summer to keep up their skills.

Rugby’s five upperclassmen are focusing on building up the younger players confidence.

“If you go out and give it your all everyday and you play as hard as you can and you have fun doing it, you’re going to be successful, that’s all I want to see from all of them,” Risovi said.

“Make plays and try to not be nervous in these big situations and keep your head down and just keep your head tight and keep going,” Tim Mueller said.

“If you make an error, just keep going with the game because you cant let one play kind of determine how the game is going to end up,” Cy Luna said.

Rugby travels to take on Bishop Ryan on April 9.