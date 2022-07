Multiple legion teams in action Thursday in our area. In Class A the Minot Metros hosted the Watford City Walleye in a double header at Corbet Field. And in Class B Rugby threw a no-hitter against Harvey on the road while Surrey beat Renville County also on the road.

Scores:

Minot Metros 9, Watford City Walleye 4 (G1)

Minot Metros 6, Watford City Walleye 4 (G2)

Renville County Muskrats 3, Surrey Blue Sox 9

Harvey Legion 0, Rugby Panthers 20