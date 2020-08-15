Baseball: Sabre Dogs and Bull Moose win in extra innings

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Bismarck Bull Moose both ended the week with wins that did not come easy.

The Sabre Dogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Big Sticks at home in the first three innings, but that would not hold long. Big Sticks’ Logan Williams launched a two run home run to put the Sticks within striking distance. The two teams entered extra innings tied at 4-4, but it was Bo McClintock who hit a solo home run in the 10th inning to win the game for the Sabre Dogs.

In Bismarck, The Bull Moose had a 2-0 lead through six innings. The Larks came back to tie the game and force extra innings, but the Bull Moose added two runs in the tenth inning to win 4-2.

