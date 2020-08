Saturday’s results for the Sabre Dogs and Larks were the same, but with much more offense.

The Sabre Dogs hit three home runs, including a grand slam from Jackson Porkorney, to win 8-2 over division rival Badlands Big Sticks.

The Bismarck Larks got hot in the middle of the game scoring six runs through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to win 6-1 over the Flickertails.