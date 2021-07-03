Baseball: Sabre Dogs are on fire finishing the first half of the season with 22-9 record

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs finished the first half of the season at the top of their division… giving them a ticket to the postseason… and are riding high after a come from behind walk off win over the Fremont Moo last night. We spoke to the team about what is leading to so much success.

“It really feels good, its almost like we picked up where we left off last summer,” says Outfielder Allen Grier

Although the Sabre Dogs didn’t end last years summer season so hot, finishing with a 27-25 record. This summer, the team is built around a majority of new faces, taking on the leadership and confidence of 4 returning players.

“When we all come together for once, and we all just meet our new guys, you really got to earn your respect on the field and once you do that and we all see each other play at the same level then it all comes together,” says Infielder Justin Cooper

The Dogs have a new spark and chemistry out on the diamond..

So far in the first half of this summer season, the Sabre Dogs have locked in a 22-9 record.

They’re also leading the league in many offensive categories.



“The guys have been doing a great job of staying disciplined to the strike zone, not chasing outside of the zone too much,” adds Head Coach Alex Miklos. “I know our free pass to strikeout ratio has been really good for us this summer and so we getting guys on base and we’re aggressive on the base paths and moving guys around.”

“It just comes down to our approach, I think we all know the game at a high level and we’re very patient in the box. When you got patient hitters that have a good approach then I feel like it all comes together and it leads to good at bats, quality at bats,” tells Cooper.

“I feel like the Maturity at the plate. the approach wise, the stand point of learning and knowing your role and executing it,” exclaims Grier

One thing Coach Miklos mentions is that his pitching staff is young but talented and he is looking for them to get better each time out

“The conversations are hey you’re going to be in that situation again, “when you’re in that situation again then next time you’re going to know your better off because of the experience you just had,” explains Coach Miklos.

The Badlands Big sticks have run the Expedition League for the last few years, but the Sabre Dogs have their eyes set on taking home that trophy this season, using real game situations in practice which can lead them on the right track.

“It helps us become more comfortable when those situations come around, then we’re able to actually think a lot more clearly and be comfortable whenever those situations come around,” adds Grier.

“It really slows the game down and they say practice makes perfect and so whenever you practice so much it ends up becoming so easy to you,” says Cooper.