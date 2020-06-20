Baseball: Sabre Dogs back and ready to start season

The Sabre Dogs started to practice this week after losing a month to COVID-19.

The Sabre Dogs are excited to get the year started. Head Coach Corey Thompson says the team is completely new with about seven returning players from last season. The Sabre dogs are looking to build the team chemistry early in the season.

“They are going to help us out trying to build the chemistry,” says head coach Corey Thompson. “They just need to hang out really, once they hang out and know and trust everyone they will be fine.”

“Chemistry, getting to know each other,” says Mason Turner “There are a lot of new guys and returners. and returners letting us know the ropes and how things go.

The Sabre Dogs open their season on the road against the Big sticks on June 26th.