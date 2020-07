The Sabre Dogs won their second game in a row over Fremont on Sunday behind a couple of home runs. Josh Solomon and Bo McClintock both hit home runs to lead the Sabre Dogs to the 5-4 win. McClintock has three home runs in his last four plate appearances.

In Bismarck, the Larks defeated the Bull Moose 7-5. The win extends the Larks’ streak to five games in a row.