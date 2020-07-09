Baseball: Sabre dogs credit veteran leadership for early success

The Sabre dogs are having some early success and trail the Big Sticks by one game for the top spot in the Expedition League.

“I like the way our guys are playing, they are having fun and that’s the name of the game up here this summer,” says Head Coach Corey Thompson.

The Sabre dogs are having quite the sucess early in the season after battling with the Big Sticks early on in the season. Head Coach Corey Thompson says the team has a lot of fight after coming back to steal game 2 of the season in Dickinson.

“Mason Densien came up with a big 3 run homerun to get us going and then kind of didnt stop after that, our Pitchers did a really good job slamming the door their and everyone rallied together and that was a big big team win,” tells Coach Thompson.

Coach Thompson adds that his team loves to play fast and they gives them an advantage in base running.

Coach Thompson “They are going to get up and go and I think we are leading the league in stolen bases already by double the amount,” adds Thompson. “That’s something to look forward to all summer, we are going to be exciting to watch for the fans.”

“We have a bunch of fast dudes and I like how we are aggressive on the field and makes them have to get us out and make throws that sometimes they cant make. Free runs and free wins we will take,” explains Pitcher Cameron Hanson.

But the Sabre dogs credit veteran leadership as the key to their success.

“We have a lot of young freshman that are talented, that just kind of need to know how to go about their business this summer and that kind of thing and we have that veteran presence to help them do that,” exclaims Coach Thompson.