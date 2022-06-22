The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs pick up their 22nd win of the season over the Pierre Trappers, as the reigning Expedition League champions face some recent roster turnover, with pitcher Jacob Wesselmann and infielder Kamron Willman leaving the team after signing deals with pro baseball teams.

“You’re constantly filling, that’s summer ball for you. It’s kind of like Single A or Double A, where guys are moving up and you’re constantly maybe with the same core of 15, but then that other 10 kind of filters in and out,” Sabre Dogs Head Coach Michael Keeran said.