Baseball: Sabre Dogs fall at home; Bull Moose and Larks split series

There were plenty of runs scored on Saturday as the Expedition and Northwoods Leagues teams in North Dakota competed.

In Minot, the Souris Valley Sabre dogs fell in game two of their series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers. The final score was 8-6.

In Bismarck, the Bull Moose and Larks had hot bats early in the day combining for 15 runs in the first two innings of game one. The Bull Moose won that one 16-7.

Game two was the opposite as pitchers battled back and forth on the mound. Former BSC Mystic Seth Brewer finished the game with nine strikeouts for the Larks, and UMary’s Paxton Miller finished with seven strikeouts. The Larks won game two 2-0.

