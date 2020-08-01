Baseball: Sabre Dogs finding ways to win

The Sabre Dogs are a game and a half back from the Badlands Big Sticks, but they are finding ways to win.

The Sabre Dogs lost on the road against the Pierre Trappers 8-3 on Friday, but Head Coach Corey Thompson says the team is getting in their groove. He also says they like to play fast by stealing bases to keep the defense on their toes. The Sabre Dogs have six more games against the Trappers, and they believe defense will be key in those games.

“Good Pitching, defense, and timely hitting,” Sabre Dogs infielder Bo McClintock said. “I think that will solve a lot of problems, and I think for us if we continue to do that and have timely hitting and play well behind our pitchers. If our pitchers continue to throw strikes we are going to be successful against anybody we play.”

The Sabre dogs play at Pierre again on Saturday.