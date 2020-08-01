Baseball: Sabre Dogs finding ways to win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Sabre Dogs are a game and a half back from the Badlands Big Sticks, but they are finding ways to win.

The Sabre Dogs lost on the road against the Pierre Trappers 8-3 on Friday, but Head Coach Corey Thompson says the team is getting in their groove. He also says they like to play fast by stealing bases to keep the defense on their toes. The Sabre Dogs have six more games against the Trappers, and they believe defense will be key in those games.

“Good Pitching, defense, and timely hitting,” Sabre Dogs infielder Bo McClintock said. “I think that will solve a lot of problems, and I think for us if we continue to do that and have timely hitting and play well behind our pitchers. If our pitchers continue to throw strikes we are going to be successful against anybody we play.”

The Sabre dogs play at Pierre again on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Baseball

Governor's Cup

Housing justice march

Williams County first COVID-19 death

North Prairie Farmer's Market

Robert One minute 8-1

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-1-20

Sabre Dogs

Racing

Bismarck Kids Market

Canine competition in the capital city

MHA Nation's mineral rights fight with the state is stalled

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-1-20

Northwoods League

Babe Ruth Baseball

Meth is on the rise in North Dakota

Williston Keybirds

#ChallengeAccepted

Friday, July 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Salvation Army

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss