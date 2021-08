The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs coming off a 15-1 win against the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson Monday night.

On Tuesday, the team just one win away from clinching a spot in the expedition league championship series.

The Sabre Dogs win game two, 7-1, and is the Lewis Division champions.

For the first time in franchise history, the Sabre Dogs are headed to the Expedition League Championship series where they’ll face the Spearfish Sasquatch.