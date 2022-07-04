The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are currently in first place of the expedition league with a record of 27-1.

Heading into the last month of the regular season the dogs were riding a 25-game win streak before games stopped last week.

Head Coach Michael Keeran said after not playing since last Tuesday they are finding fun ways to have practice and competition including an inner squad game over the weekend. Adding the break in games was a nice break on the bodies with such a long season.

“It might be good for us in a way just because it is a long season, It’s almost a reset it’s nice to ride that wave though it is but it’s a nice reset for these guys’ bodies,” Keeran said. “And I think once we pick first game there might be a little just knocking off the rust and jitters that’s why we got out here today but then I think after that the train will keep going.”



