While the Expedition League season has come to a premature close, the players now look forward to what’s next.

Souris Valley couldn’t have asked for a much better season than the last year of Expedition League play, taking home their second straight championship, losing only two games in the process.

For pitcher Thomas Gutierrez, it’s the end of his baseball career, while first baseman Chris Monroe moves on to play pro baseball in Great Falls, Montana.

As each of them have different plans in store, they both made the most of their summer in the Magic City.

“This is a very special summer and a very special year for me, so to end it off like this, I don’t really think I could ask for a better way to do it. I just tried to make sure to enjoy it and take every moment for what it was worth and not take this game for granted,” Gutierrez said.

“”Not only did we win a championship, win 29 in a row, you know Gutie was pitcher of the year, Keeran was coach of the year, I was the player of the year in the league, but for me personally to come out here and get a pro contract, that was really the goal and I’m glad I could get that done while I was out here. “

Gutierrez plans to attend grad school to pursue a career as an athletic trainer.