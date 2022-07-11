The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs made history as the first-ever back-to-back Expedition League Champions after beating the Pierre Trappers Sunday night.

The Dogs won the series in four games after having its 29 game win streak snapped in game three.

Despite not getting series the sweep … the team says they’re proud to be the final champions in league history.

“All the games were really competitive compared to the other games we played this season, and I think that’s fitting for a championship, you don’t want anything to just be handed to you so, no matter what level, no matter what the competition is, championships and winning are fun,” Sabre Dogs First Baseman Chris Monroe said.

“It’s awesome, you etch your names into the books of history and to be the last team and to be back to back, it’s something special for all of us,” Pitcher Thomas Gutierrez said.