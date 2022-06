The Bismarck Larks and Souris Valley Sabre Dogs were back in action on their home fields to close out the weekend. Coming into Sunday’s match-up against the Duluth Huskies, the Larks had won three of their first four games. The Sabre Dogs looked to keep their bats hot after scoring 21 runs against Pierre on Saturday.

Scores:

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (27) , Pierre Trappers (0)

Bismarck Larks (2), Duluth Huskies (7)