The Expedition League postseason started up on Monday night, where the Badlands Big Sticks and the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs got their three-game series underway in Dickinson.

Right off the jump, the Sabre Dogs offense put up quality at-bats, leading to a 15 run output in their convincing 15-1 win.

The series will move to Minot for the final two games, with the Sabre Dogs just a win away from making it to the Expedition League Championship Series.