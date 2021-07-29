Baseball: Sabre Dogs share what they think their secret to success is so far this season

It’s no secret the Sabre Dogs have been on a roll in 2021. Sitting 15-8, they’ve won four games in a row and lead the Lewis division. But we ask the question of what has lead to their great season?

“In college, we had this ‘two-strike approach,’ it really turns into like a personal vendetta. ‘Hey, I think this pitcher can’t get me, can’t strike me out.’ So, it becomes a personal thing once I have two strikes and sometimes you win and you lose some. But, I guess I tend to win more than I lose right now,” said Beau Brewer, first/third baseman.

“Have every intent behind that baseball and try not to throw around people. I just try to get after it,” said Kyle Bratset, pitcher.

“Any time you’re successful in this game, a game of failure, I think it’s fun. It makes the game fun. Every win is fun and I think every hit, any time you steal a base. Anything successful, it just makes the game fun,” said Justin Cooper, shortstop.

“I just try to stay humble and pitch my game. I don’t try to do too much. I don’t try to blow it by people,” said Jaiden Beck, pitcher.

“I realized, you come here every day, you have to come with a clear mind. You can’t think about the past, you can’t think about the future, you just have to be in the present moment and think about what you can do in that moment,” said Allen Grier, outfield.

“It’s more comfortable. I’m more used to it. So I think that’s a lot of it. Just the experience has helped,” said Cullen Hannigan, catcher.

“I heard a guy talk, a speech actually, and just looking at every day as opening day. So, not getting too high if I have success. Not getting too low with my failures,” said Cadyn Schwabe, left field.