On the final night of the regular season, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and the Badlands Big Sticks gave the fans in Minot a thrilling game to close the year.

It was back and forth all night, until a walk off homer in the ninth sent the home fans happy in a 8-7 Sabre Dogs win.

The Big Sticks will move on to the Expedition League Championship Series starting Friday against the Fremont Moo.